Gov't to open 30 new overseas King Sejong centers next year
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Saturday it plans to open some 30 new state-run King Sejong Institutes abroad next year to meet rising demand for learning the Korean language and culture.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the new institutions will be set up in Southeast Asia, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Central and South America, and Africa.
Named after the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) king who invented the Korean alphabet Hangeul, the institutes offer language education programs teaching Korean as a second language. There are currently 180 such institutes in 60 countries across the globe.
The culture ministry and the King Sejong Institute Foundation will receive applications from candidate centers to be designated as King Sejong Institutes starting Tuesday and running through January.
