Pentagon denies report suggesting troops reduction in S. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Pentagon on Thursday denied a report suggesting the United States is considering reducing troops in South Korea unless the ally sharply increases its contribution to shared defense costs.
The South Korean daily, Chosun Ilbo, reported that the U.S. is considering withdrawing a brigade in the event that Seoul refuses to accept Washington's demand for a fivefold increase -- to US$5 billion -- in its share of the costs for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops stationed in the South.
"There is absolutely no truth to the Chosun Ilbo report that the U.S. Department of Defense is currently considering removing any troops from the Korean Peninsula," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
"Secretary (of Defense Mark) Esper was in South Korea this past week where he repeatedly reiterated our ironclad commitment to the ROK and its people," he continued, referring to South Korea by its formal name, the Republic of Korea.
"News stories such as this expose the dangerous and irresponsible flaws of single anonymous source reporting. We are demanding the Chosun Ilbo immediately retract their story," Hoffman said.
The report came as Seoul and Washington have been in tough negotiations to renew their cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement, for next year.
The last round of talks was cut short this week after the U.S. side walked out, citing South Korean proposals that "were not responsive to our request for fair and equitable burden sharing."
Asked about the report, Esper said he had not heard of such plans.
"I read articles in the media all the time that are false or inaccurate or overstated," he was quoted by Reuters as saying on a trip to Vietnam. "We're not threatening allies over this. This is a negotiation."
South Korea's defense ministry said the report does not reflect the official stance of the U.S. government and pointed to the allies' joint communique adopted at their annual Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul last week.
The communique states that Esper "reaffirmed the commitment to maintain the current level of the U.S. military personnel in the ROK."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
3
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
5
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience
-
3
(3rd LD) Biegun believes N.K. can still make choice to denuclearize
-
4
NSC to discuss post-GSOMIA strategy
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. vice FM renews calls for U.S. to drop 'hostile policy'