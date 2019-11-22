Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Nov. 22

All Headlines 09:36 November 22, 2019

General

-- GSOMIA set to expire

-- Third day of strike by railway workers

-- Gov't to announce measures to protect rights of marriage immigrants

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on trade row with Japan

-- SK Biopharmaceuticals wins FDA approval for anti-epileptic drug
