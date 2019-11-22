Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 November 22, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 15/04 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/04 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 18/04 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 14/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/05 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/13 Cloudy 10

Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0

Busan 20/11 Cloudy 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!