Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 November 22, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/02 Sunny 0
Incheon 15/04 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/04 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 18/04 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 14/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/05 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 19/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/13 Cloudy 10
Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0
Busan 20/11 Cloudy 0
