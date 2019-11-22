S. Korean stocks open flat amid renewed U.S.-China trade woes
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat on Friday as investors remained concerned over a delay in a trade deal between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.57 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,096.03 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Top online portal operator Naver fell 1.76 percent, and leading mobile messenger operator Kakao lost 0.65 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO decreased 0.23 percent, and Korea Zinc surrendered 1.08 percent.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics remained unchanged, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.70 won from the previous session.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
4
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
5
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience
-
3
(4th LD) NSC discusses S. Korea-Japan issues including post-GSOMIA strategy
-
4
Moon wished for N.K leader's participation in ASEAN summit to create int'l support for peace: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(3rd LD) Biegun believes N.K. can still make choice to denuclearize