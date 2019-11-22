U.S. IAEA envoy says N.K. not showing 'sincere desire' for nuclear talks
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is not demonstrating a "sincere desire" to continue nuclear negotiations with the United States despite Washington's efforts to restart their working-level talks, U.S. Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Jackie Wolcott has said.
Wolcott made the remarks during an IAEA meeting in Vienna on Thursday, adding the North has "failed to take significant, concrete steps" toward the elimination of its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
"Despite our attempts to restart working level negotiations, the DPRK has not demonstrated a sincere desire to continue such negotiations," Wolcott said according to a statement released on the website of the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Vienna. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
She also urged "all countries to redouble efforts to fully enforce U.N. sanctions and take action to prevent sanctions evasion."
"Although we stand ready to engage the DPRK in constructive negotiations, there can be no wavering from our collective demand that the DPRK fully comply with its international obligations and commitments," she said.
Nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea remain stalled since the collapse of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February.
The two countries held their last working-level talks in Stockholm in early October, but the meeting ended without much progress with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.
North Korea has been ramping up pressure on the U.S. to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang before they discuss the denuclearization of the regime.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
4
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
5
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience
-
3
(4th LD) NSC discusses S. Korea-Japan issues including post-GSOMIA strategy
-
4
Moon wished for N.K leader's participation in ASEAN summit to create int'l support for peace: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(News Focus) Is South Korea really a 'free rider' or 'major abuser' in alliance with U.S.?