Train services reduced as strike continues for 3rd day
DAEJEON, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Train services across the nation are expected to be reduced again Friday as unionized workers at the state railway operator striked for the third straight day.
Subways ran by the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) -- lines No. 1, 3 and 4, and the Gyeongui-Jungang and Bundang lines -- are expected to operate at 82 percent of the usual level, the company said.
Other passenger services will also be affected, with the KTX bullet train running at 68.9 percent of the usual level, and the Saemaeul and Mugunghwa lines operating at 58.3 percent and 62.5 percent, respectively.
Cargo services were predicted to be hit the hardest, with only 28.6 percent of services in operation.
"There were 2,322 tickets for schedules that were suspended but not canceled," a KORAIL official said. "Please make sure to check the KORAIL website or its mobile app for revised schedules and use alternative services."
Around 11,500 members of the 21,000-strong union are taking part in the labor strike with no-set deadline, according to the labor union.
The unionized workers began their strike Wednesday, demanding additional employment and wage hikes.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
4
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
5
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience
-
3
(4th LD) NSC discusses S. Korea-Japan issues including post-GSOMIA strategy
-
4
Moon wished for N.K leader's participation in ASEAN summit to create int'l support for peace: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(News Focus) Is South Korea really a 'free rider' or 'major abuser' in alliance with U.S.?