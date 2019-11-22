S. Korean firms' net profit down 6.4 pct in 2018
SEJONG, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' earnings fell 6.4 percent in 2018 from a year earlier due mainly to poor performances in the manufacturing and the wholesale and retail sectors, data showed Friday.
Their combined net profit before corporate taxes at some 12,700 companies reached 162 trillion won (US$137.5 billion) in 2018, down 11 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It means the companies earned 66 won in net profit before corporate taxes for every 1,000 won of sales in 2018, down from 73.9 won from a year earlier, according to the statistics agency.
The data showed that manufacturers saw their net profit before corporate taxes come to 83.4 won for every 1,000 won of sales in 2018, down from 90 won a year earlier.
Their combined sales reached 2,455 trillion won in 2018, up 4.8 percent from a year earlier.
The statistics agency said of the surveyed, 6,714 companies spent a combined 54.7 trillion won on research and development in 2018, compared with 48.9 trillion won by 6,353 companies in 2017.
Among them, 4,830 manufacturers saw their combined research and development spending come to 49.2 trillion won in 2018, compared with 43.7 trillion won for 4,687 manufacturers in 2017.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
