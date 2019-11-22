Woori Bank sells remaining 1.8 pct stake in parent group
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Woori Bank, a major South Korean commercial lender, said Friday it has sold its remaining 1.8 percent stake in its parent Woori Financial Group Inc. to foreign investors, reducing the overhang on the bank's stocks.
Woori Bank sold its 13.21 million shares in Woori Financial in a pre-market block trading earlier in the day, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
In September, Woori Bank acquired 42.1 million shares in Woori Financial in exchange for handing over the bank's credit card unit to the parent company.
Under South Korean law, banks are banned from owning a stake in a financial holding company and are required to sell the stake within six months after acquiring the stake.
Previously, Woori Bank sold 28.89 million shares in Woori Financial to the insurance unit of Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding.
