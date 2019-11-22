Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks trade higher late Friday morning

11:39 November 22, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Friday morning as investors scooped up bargains after the market closed bearish for the four previous sessions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 5.41 points, or 0.26 percent, to reach 2,102.01 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.78 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.11 percent. Samsung SDI climbed 0.21 percent.

Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis rose 0.2 percent, and No. 2 automaker Kia Motors added 1.26 percent.

Pharmaceutical firms traded lower, with Samsung BioLogics falling 1.53 percent and Celltrion losing 1.13 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 1.25 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,177.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.95 won from the previous session's close.

