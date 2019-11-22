Seoul stocks trade higher late Friday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Friday morning as investors scooped up bargains after the market closed bearish for the four previous sessions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 5.41 points, or 0.26 percent, to reach 2,102.01 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.78 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.11 percent. Samsung SDI climbed 0.21 percent.
Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis rose 0.2 percent, and No. 2 automaker Kia Motors added 1.26 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms traded lower, with Samsung BioLogics falling 1.53 percent and Celltrion losing 1.13 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 1.25 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.95 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
4
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
5
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience
-
3
(4th LD) NSC discusses S. Korea-Japan issues including post-GSOMIA strategy
-
4
Moon wished for N.K leader's participation in ASEAN summit to create int'l support for peace: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(News Focus) Is South Korea really a 'free rider' or 'major abuser' in alliance with U.S.?