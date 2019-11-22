Football legend Cha receives German order of merit
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football legend Cha Bum-kun received the Federal Cross of Merit from the German government Friday for his contribution to the relationship between the two countries.
German Ambassador to Seoul Stephan Auer delivered the decoration from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a ceremony at the German Embassy in Seoul.
Cha played in the Bundesliga in Germany from 1978 to 1989. Scoring 98 goals in 308 matches, he was rated as one of the best Asian players in the top German league.
He also won two UEFA Cups, one each with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen.
Cha coached South Korea at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. In 2017, he became the first football player to enter South Korea's Sports Hall of Fame.
Late former President Kim Dae-jung and late Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan also received the order of merit.
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
4
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
5
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
(4th LD) NSC discusses S. Korea-Japan issues including post-GSOMIA strategy
-
2
Moon wished for N.K leader's participation in ASEAN summit to create int'l support for peace: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea decides to suspend WTO petition against Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on GSOMIA, defense cost sharing