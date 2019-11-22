(2nd LD) FM heads to Japan for G-20 foreign ministers' meeting
(ATTN: UPDATES with Kang's departure; CHANGES headline, lead; TRIMS)
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha left for Japan late Friday to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 nations, shortly after South Korea temporarily suspended the termination of a bilateral military pact with Tokyo.
Reversing its course, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae announced the decision on the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), six hours before its planned expiration at midnight.
It said the two sides have narrowed some differences in their monthslong trade row and that Seoul will also be temporarily halting the process for a petition it lodged with the World Trade Organization over Tokyo's export curbs.
The two countries have agreed to resume the dialogue between their trade authorities to discuss Tokyo's tightened export controls on key materials crucial for South Korea's tech industry, and its removal of Seoul from the favored trading partners' list, a foreign ministry official said.
"We believe that we have laid the groundwork for the export measures to be removed, which is our objective, and I think that the two sides will work to achieve that outcome," Kang told reporters at Incheon International Airport.
"We have our precondition that we can always terminate (the pact). The foreign ministries will continue consultations going forward."
During the two-day gathering in Nagoya, Kang is expected to hold one-on-one talks with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on Saturday, according to the foreign ministry.
She could also meet with David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary for East Asia and Pacific affairs, and John Sullivan, U.S. deputy secretary of state, who will also be on hand.
South Korea announced in August that it will not extend GSOMIA, after Japan imposed export restrictions on the country in a row over wartime forced labor. Seoul had said it could not retract the decision unless Japan withdrew the export curbs first.
Washington has urged the extension of GSOMIA, seeing it as a vital tool for trilateral security cooperation in Northeast Asia, stressing that ending the accord will only benefit China, Russia and North Korea.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
