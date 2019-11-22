KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,900 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 44,200 UP 600
TONGYANG 1,420 DN 5
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,700 DN 600
Daesang 23,350 UP 400
SKNetworks 5,900 UP 250
ORION Holdings 17,450 0
KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 UP 300
HITEJINRO 29,850 DN 500
Yuhan 214,500 DN 2,500
SLCORP 17,900 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 0
DOOSAN 73,200 UP 700
DaelimInd 91,900 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13900 DN50
KiaMtr 44,200 UP 500
LIG Nex1 34,100 UP 400
SKCHEM 54,400 UP 2,300
Donga Socio Holdings 93,000 UP 1,200
SK Discovery 23,150 UP 600
SK hynix 81,700 UP 800
Youngpoong 622,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,550 0
SamsungF&MIns 235,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,600 UP 550
Kogas 38,850 DN 150
Hanwha 24,850 DN 300
DB HiTek 18,200 UP 700
LG Corp. 73,100 UP 400
SsangyongMtr 2,230 DN 15
BoryungPharm 15,400 UP 50
L&L 12,950 UP 300
NamyangDairy 463,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,900 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,100 UP 50
Shinsegae 262,000 0
Nongshim 233,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 38,000 0
Hyosung 78,400 DN 600
LOTTE 35,100 DN 200
