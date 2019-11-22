AK Holdings 31,100 DN 550

KISWire 21,150 UP 100

LotteFood 428,500 DN 7,000

NEXENTIRE 9,020 UP 10

CHONGKUNDANG 93,600 UP 2,000

KCC 215,500 DN 1,500

AmoreG 78,100 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 123,500 DN 1,000

HankookShellOil 335,000 UP 1,500

BukwangPharm 14,600 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 38,500 UP 250

TaekwangInd 1,059,000 DN 6,000

SsangyongCement 5,430 DN 90

KAL 24,900 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,770 UP 90

DongkukStlMill 5,760 DN 20

SBC 16,000 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 27,300 UP 50

CJ 92,700 UP 2,200

JWPHARMA 29,200 UP 250

LGInt 15,050 UP 100

Binggrae 55,700 DN 100

GCH Corp 21,150 UP 250

LotteChilsung 133,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 DN 100

POSCO 220,000 DN 500

SPC SAMLIP 91,000 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDS 200,500 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,200 DN 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,160 UP 20

DB INSURANCE 54,700 UP 800

SamsungElec 51,600 UP 600

NHIS 12,400 UP 100

LS 43,950 DN 300

GC Corp 122,500 0

GS E&C 31,700 UP 750

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 235,500 UP 1,000

KPIC 116,500 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,270 UP 20

SKC 46,050 UP 950

(MORE)