KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AK Holdings 31,100 DN 550
KISWire 21,150 UP 100
LotteFood 428,500 DN 7,000
NEXENTIRE 9,020 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 93,600 UP 2,000
KCC 215,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 78,100 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 123,500 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 335,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,600 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,500 UP 250
TaekwangInd 1,059,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,430 DN 90
KAL 24,900 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,770 UP 90
DongkukStlMill 5,760 DN 20
SBC 16,000 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 27,300 UP 50
CJ 92,700 UP 2,200
JWPHARMA 29,200 UP 250
LGInt 15,050 UP 100
Binggrae 55,700 DN 100
GCH Corp 21,150 UP 250
LotteChilsung 133,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 DN 100
POSCO 220,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 91,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 200,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,200 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 54,700 UP 800
SamsungElec 51,600 UP 600
NHIS 12,400 UP 100
LS 43,950 DN 300
GC Corp 122,500 0
GS E&C 31,700 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 235,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 116,500 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,270 UP 20
SKC 46,050 UP 950
