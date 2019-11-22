KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 39,350 UP 400
Ottogi 551,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 21,050 UP 50
DaeduckElec 10,200 0
MERITZ SECU 4,185 DN 20
HtlShilla 80,000 UP 700
Hanmi Science 37,750 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 108,000 UP 500
Hanssem 60,500 UP 600
KSOE 115,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 18,250 DN 50
OCI 60,700 DN 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,600 UP 250
KorZinc 413,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,620 DN 50
SYC 49,500 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 40,200 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 32,650 DN 350
S-Oil 92,000 DN 2,100
LG Innotek 120,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 51,800 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 700
Mobis 255,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,400 UP 950
HDC HOLDINGS 11,600 DN 100
S-1 95,200 UP 400
Hanchem 97,000 UP 400
DWS 29,700 UP 450
UNID 45,850 UP 200
KEPCO 28,000 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,400 UP 200
SKTelecom 244,500 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 41,300 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 73,200 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,250 DN 300
Hanon Systems 10,550 DN 300
SK 258,000 DN 13,000
DAEKYO 6,070 0
GKL 19,650 UP 100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
3
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
4
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
(4th LD) NSC discusses S. Korea-Japan issues including post-GSOMIA strategy
-
2
Moon wished for N.K leader's participation in ASEAN summit to create int'l support for peace: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on GSOMIA, defense cost sharing
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul-Tokyo military pact close to end, no breakthrough in sight
-
5
Russian FM says U.S.' approach to denuclearizing N.K. 'all at once' stalled dialogue