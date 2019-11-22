Handsome 31,700 UP 500

WJ COWAY 92,700 DN 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 UP 1,000

IBK 11,900 0

KorElecTerm 40,800 DN 600

NamhaeChem 8,240 DN 70

DONGSUH 17,350 UP 50

BGF 5,630 DN 20

SamsungEng 18,850 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 UP 500

PanOcean 4,260 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 36,800 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 350

KT 27,350 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189500 0

LG Uplus 14,200 UP 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 DN 100

KT&G 98,100 DN 100

DHICO 5,330 DN 20

LG Display 13,550 DN 250

Kangwonland 29,500 DN 850

NAVER 167,500 DN 2,500

Kakao 153,000 DN 1,000

NCsoft 533,000 DN 8,000

DSME 26,300 UP 300

DSINFRA 5,390 UP 10

DWEC 4,595 UP 65

Donga ST 104,000 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 248,000 UP 1,500

DongwonF&B 214,000 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 36,650 UP 850

LGH&H 1,261,000 UP 28,000

LGCHEM 301,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 19,450 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,600 DN 800

HALLA HOLDINGS 46,950 UP 450

HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,950 DN 350

LGELECTRONICS 70,100 DN 300

Celltrion 175,000 DN 2,000

