KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 31,700 UP 500
WJ COWAY 92,700 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 UP 1,000
IBK 11,900 0
KorElecTerm 40,800 DN 600
NamhaeChem 8,240 DN 70
DONGSUH 17,350 UP 50
BGF 5,630 DN 20
SamsungEng 18,850 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 UP 500
PanOcean 4,260 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 36,800 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 350
KT 27,350 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189500 0
LG Uplus 14,200 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 DN 100
KT&G 98,100 DN 100
DHICO 5,330 DN 20
LG Display 13,550 DN 250
Kangwonland 29,500 DN 850
NAVER 167,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 153,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 533,000 DN 8,000
DSME 26,300 UP 300
DSINFRA 5,390 UP 10
DWEC 4,595 UP 65
Donga ST 104,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 248,000 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 214,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 36,650 UP 850
LGH&H 1,261,000 UP 28,000
LGCHEM 301,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 19,450 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,600 DN 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,950 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,950 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 70,100 DN 300
Celltrion 175,000 DN 2,000
