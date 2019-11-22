Opposition parties demand action as GSOMIA expiry looms
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's opposition political parties on Friday urged the government to take action as Seoul and Tokyo's military information-sharing pact was seen nearing an end with no news of a breakthrough on extending the agreement.
The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a pact the two countries signed in November 2016 to better counter nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, is set to expire at 12 a.m. Saturday unless Seoul and Tokyo strike a deal to save it.
"GSOMIA is not just an issue involving South Korea and Japan but one involving South Korea and the United States," Hwang Kyo-ahn, head of the conservative main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), said in a statement.
"(We) should not change the economic conflict with Japan to a security conflict. This is an action of self-infliction as well as an action of damaging the country's interest," he said, demanding that Moon keep the military pact afloat.
LKP Rep. Jeong Yong-ki said the pact's termination is likely to lead to a catastrophic situation.
"The end of GSOMIA will affect Seoul and Washington's alliance and lead to a 'security collapse,' that will put our security in difficulty and also lead to an 'economic collapse,'" he said in a party meeting.
"The people (of Korea) suspect why this administration is so adamant and what the Moon administration's real intention is."
The main opposition party said it plans to hold an emergency meeting if the military pact expires at midnight.
Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party raised concerns that the termination of the pact will endanger the intricate cooperation system among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
"It is foolish to fall for Abe's move and give up a bigger national interest," Yoo wrote on Facebook. "(We) can counter economic retaliation through the economy, but President Moon Jae-in is dealing with it with a self-inflicting action on security."
"Through the security cooperation system built on the Seoul-Washington alliance and the Washington-Tokyo alliance, the Republic of Korea has protected the country and the lives and safety of the people. Ending GSOMIA will mean the crumbling of this system," he said.
While last-minute consultations were apparently under way, chances of a breakthrough are seen as low, with both South Korea and Japan standing firm.
The Moon Jae-in government is adamant that Japan should first retract its retaliatory export curbs against South Korea. The Shinzo Abe administration has urged Seoul to address the compensation problem associated with forced labor during World War II on its own.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
