Two Koreas join table tennis competition in Vladivostok
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- A friendly table tennis competition involving the two Koreas, China, Russia and Japan will be held in Vladivostok next week, organizing officials in Seoul said Friday.
Teams from the capitals of the five countries will compete in the three-day Eastern Champions Cup starting Tuesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said.
The inaugural annual contest is co-organized by Seoul and Russia's Primorsky Krai (Maritime Territory).
The event comes as inter-Korean ties are hamstrung by a stalemate in nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea.
"We hope the competition will play a role, albeit small, in making a history of reconciliation and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," said Hwang Bang-yeol, chief of inter-Korean cooperation at City Hall.
"We expect the inter-Korean situation to improve in the future so that the second and third events, scheduled for next year and the year after next, respectively, could be held in Seoul or Pyongyang."
The women's and men's matches between Seoul and Pyongyang are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. They will be live broadcast in South Korea by MBC.
The Pyongyang players arrived in the city in Russia's Far East early Friday, while Seoul delegates were set to arrive later in the day.
The chief coach of the Seoul team is Hyun Jung-hwa, who teamed up with North Korea's Ri Pun-hui to earn a gold medal for a unified inter-Korean team at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships in Chiba, Japan.
