Lotte Giants acquire ex-MLB pitcher, infielder for 2020 season
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants announced their acquisition of two former major league players on Friday.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said ex-big league pitcher Adrian Sampson and infielder Dixon Machado have each agreed to one-year deals.
Sampson, a 28-year-old American right-hander, signed for US$839,700, which includes a signing bonus of $339,700.
He went 6-8 with a 5.89 ERA in 35 appearances, including 15 starts, with the Texas Rangers in 2019. He has 41 major league games to his credit, with a 6-12 record and a 5.71 career ERA.
In five Triple-A seasons, Sampson went 27-21 in 80 games with a 4.11 ERA.
Machado, a 27-year-old middle infielder, agreed to a $600,000 contract, including a $200,000 signing bonus and an option for $100,000.
The Venezuelan's last major league season came with the Detroit Tigers in 2018, when he batted .206 in 67 games.
All of his 172 major league games came with the Tigers. Machado batted .227 with two homers and 37 RBIs in those games.
He spent the entire 2019 season in Triple-A, and he hit .261 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs in 102 games for the Iowa Cubs, a Chicago Cubs affiliate.
The Giants' general manager, Sung Min-kyu, was a scout and a minor league coach for the Cubs before taking the KBO job.
The Giants see Machado as their starting shortstop who can strengthen the defense up the middle.
In addition to these signings, the Giants are trying to bring back left-hander Brooks Raley for his sixth season.
The team has parted ways with two foreign players since the end of the 2019 season, infielder Jacob Wilson and right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn.
KBO teams are each permitted to sign three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
3
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
4
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
(4th LD) NSC discusses S. Korea-Japan issues including post-GSOMIA strategy
-
2
Moon wished for N.K leader's participation in ASEAN summit to create int'l support for peace: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on GSOMIA, defense cost sharing
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul-Tokyo military pact close to end, no breakthrough in sight
-
5
Russian FM says U.S.' approach to denuclearizing N.K. 'all at once' stalled dialogue