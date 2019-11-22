Cheong Wa Dae soon to announce GSOMIA decision, conditional postponement of expiry possible
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will soon announce the results of its last-minute discussions on the fate of a military information-sharing agreement with Japan, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Friday amid speculation that Seoul may reverse a decision to terminate it.
Speculation has been raised that Seoul and Tokyo have narrowed differences on the matter and reached an 11th-hour deal on the "conditional postponement" of a formal end to the military pact, called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
"(We) had lengthy discussions throughout the day and will soon announce the outcome," the official said. "The announcement won't likely be out after 6 p.m."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
