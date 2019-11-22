S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced a decision Friday to suspend the expiry of a military information-sharing accord with Japan, saying the two sides have narrowed some differences in their monthslong trade fight.
South Korea agreed to "temporarily" halt a petition process at the World Trade Organization in connection with Tokyo's export curbs, the presidential office said.
The announcement was made six hours ahead of the accord's expiry, scheduled for 12 a.m. Saturday.
A key condition is that South Korea can terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) at any time it wants, according to Kim You-geun, deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office.
With Friday's deal, the two sides bought more time to negotiate for a resolution to pending issues.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
4
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
5
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
(4th LD) NSC discusses S. Korea-Japan issues including post-GSOMIA strategy
-
2
Moon wished for N.K leader's participation in ASEAN summit to create int'l support for peace: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea decides to suspend WTO petition against Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on GSOMIA, defense cost sharing