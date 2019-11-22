Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
SEOUL -- South Korea announced a decision Friday to suspend the expiry of a military information-sharing accord with Japan, saying the two sides have narrowed some differences in their monthslong trade fight.
South Korea agreed to "temporarily" halt a petition process at the World Trade Organization in connection with Tokyo's export curbs, the presidential office said.
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid Coast Guard in Sewol probe
SEOUL -- South Korean prosecutors on Friday raided the Korea Coast Guard headquarters and some regional offices as part of its ongoing probe into the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking, one of the country's worst maritime disasters, which killed more than 300 people.
A special unit tasked with the probe launched the raid at around 10 a.m. at the Incheon-based Korea Coast Guard headquarters, as well as at regional offices in the southwestern coastal cities of Mokpo and Yeosu.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 4-day losing streak on renewed hope for U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped their four-day losing streak to close higher on Friday on eased concerns over a faltering U.S.-China trade deal. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 5.36 points, or 0.26 percent, to finish at 2,101.96, rebounding after falling for four consecutive sessions. Trade volume was high at 495 million shares worth 4 trillion won (US$3.43 billion), with gainers slightly overwhelming losers 414 to 402.
(LEAD) FM to visit Japan for G-20 foreign ministers' meeting
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will leave for Japan late Friday to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 nations, a source said.
Her trip to Nagoya for the two-day gathering comes hours before the planned termination of a bilateral military intelligence-sharing accord with Japan. She will take a 7 p.m. flight to the Japanese city, according to the source.
Warmbier's parents urge Seoul to pressure Pyongyang on human rights issues
SEOUL -- The parents of American student Otto Warmbier, who died soon after his release from 17 months of captivity in North Korea, called on South Korea's government Friday to pressure North Korea on its human rights abuses.
Fred and Cindy Warmbier made the appeal during a press conference in Seoul organized by the Korean War Abductees' Family Union (KWAFU) to drum up international support for legal responses by victims of North Korea's abductions and detention, and their families.
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
SEOUL -- The Grammy Awards, one of the major American pop music award events, have become fodder for criticism after K-pop band BTS was shut out of the nominations for the 2020 Grammys.
Many eyes had been on BTS' possible nomination when the American Recording Academy announced the 2020 list of nominees Wednesday following the septet's unprecedented feats in the American music scene this year.
KBO club SK Wyverns to post LHP Kim Kwang-hyun
SEOUL -- South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun will take his second crack at the majors after all.
Kim's Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, SK Wyverns, announced Friday they will post their former MVP-winning pitcher for interested Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs.
