Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NC Dinos sign former big league pitcher, outfielder for new season

All Headlines 19:32 November 22, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club NC Dinos announced on Friday they've signed two former big league players for the new season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team acquired right-hander Mike Wright and outfielder Aaron Altherr on one-year deals. Both will make US$800,000 in guaranteed salary with $200,000 in signing bonuses.

In this Getty Images file photo from Sept. 23, 2018, Mike Wright of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the bottom of the first inning against the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball regular season game at Yankee Stadium in New York. (Yonhap)

Wright, 29, made 19 appearances combined for the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners in 2019, with a 0-1 record and a 7.98 ERA.

Last year, Wright pitched in a career-high 48 games for the Orioles, going 4-2 with a 5.55 ERA.

Altherr, 28, spent six years in the majors with three teams. He split the 2019 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, batting only .082 with a home run and three RBIs.

Altherr is only two years removed from the best season of his career, when he launched 19 home runs while batting .272 in 107 games for the Phillies.

Altherr has played all three outfield positions in his big league career.

The Dinos' two foreign pitchers at the end of the 2019 season were Drew Rucinski and Christian Friedrich, and their import hitter was Jake Smolinski.

Teams in the KBO can each sign up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers.

In this Getty Images file photo from Sept. 14, 2018, Aaron Altherr of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins in a Major League Baseball regular season game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!