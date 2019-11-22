Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kiwoom Heroes re-sign left-hander Eric Jokisch

All Headlines 19:32 November 22, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Kiwoom Heroes announced Friday they'll bring back American left-hander Eric Jokisch for his second season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Jokisch has agreed to a new one-year deal worth US$700,000, including performance-based incentives.

Jokisch made $500,000 in his first KBO season in 2019, while going 13-9 with a 3.13 ERA across 181 1/3 innings. He led the Heroes in innings pitched and ranked seventh overall in the league in that category.

The Heroes said they're also in talks to re-sign right-hander Jake Brigham and outfielder Jerry Sands.

KBO teams can each sign up to three import players, with a maximum two pitchers.

In this file photo from Oct. 22, 2019, Eric Jokisch of the Kiwoom Heroes pitches against the Doosan Bears in Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!