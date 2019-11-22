Ruling, main opposition parties welcome gov't's decision to postpone GSOMIA termination
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The ruling and the main opposition parties both welcomed the government's decision Friday to conditionally suspend the expiry of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.
South Korea's announcement came six hours before the expiration of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) at midnight, amid deteriorating ties between Seoul and Tokyo over a trade spat. The decision could also be a relief to the United States, which had pleaded with its two Asian allies not to let their worsening relations to affect GSOMIA. The pact was signed in 2016 to better counter nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
Rep. Lee Hae-sik, spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party, hailed the move as "a victory for principled diplomacy" by President Moon Jae-in.
"We believe this decision will alleviate the people's security concerns and will make positive contribution to solidifying Korea-U.S. alliance," Lee added. "Japan should engage in talks to resolve trade restrictions in good faith and retract measures that put our bilateral trust at risk."
Main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) spokesperson Kim Myung-yeon said the expiration of GSOMIA would have caused a grave threat to national security and public safety.
"This is a victory by the people who were concerned about the security of our nation," Kim said. "South Korea and Japan should keep GSOMIA in place."
LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn began a hunger strike on Wednesday, calling on the government not to let GSOMIA expire.
The progressive Justice Party, on the other hand, criticized the government for lacking consistency with its policies.
"The government had maintained that the expiration of GSOMIA would be inevitable unless Japan changed its stance," party spokesperson Yoo Sang-jin said. "But it's not yet clear if Japan will retract its export restrictions. We should have let GSOMIA expire and re-negotiated (a new deal) if we wanted to show our strong determination."
