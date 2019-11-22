U.S. welcomes S. Korea's decision to 'renew' intel pact with Japan
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday welcomed South Korea's decision to withhold the termination of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.
Seoul announced the decision just hours before the General Security of Military Information Agreement was set to expire at midnight Friday (Seoul time), calling it a "conditional" suspension of the termination.
"The United States welcomes the ROK decision to renew GSOMIA," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to South Korea by the abbreviation of its official name, the Republic of Korea.
"This decision sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
4
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
5
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea decides to suspend WTO petition against Japan's export control
-
4
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
5
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on GSOMIA, defense cost sharing