(LEAD) U.S. welcomes S. Korea's decision to suspend GSOMIA termination
(ATTN: UPDATES with more State Department comments, background; RECASTS headline; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday welcomed South Korea's decision to conditionally suspend the expiry of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, saying it encourages both sides to seek a lasting solution to their historical disputes.
Seoul announced the decision six hours before the General Security of Military Information Agreement was set to expire at midnight Friday (Seoul time).
The South Korean presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, said Seoul will be able to terminate the pact at any time in the future with Japan's "understanding."
"The United States welcomes the ROK decision to renew GSOMIA," a State Department spokesperson said in response to a Yonhap query, referring to South Korea by the abbreviation of its official name, the Republic of Korea.
"This decision sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes," the spokesperson continued. "We encourage the ROK and Japan to continue sincere discussions to ensure a lasting solution to historic issues."
South Korea announced its withdrawal from GSOMIA in August in response to Japan's adoption of export controls against the neighboring country.
Seoul views the trade restrictions as retaliation for a South Korean court ruling that ordered compensation for Koreans forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Cheong Wa Dae said it will temporarily halt South Korea's petition with the World Trade Organization over Japan's export controls while negotiations between the two countries are under way.
Washington had pressed Seoul to reverse its decision to terminate GSOMIA, citing the importance of trilateral cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats and China's military assertiveness.
"The United States strongly believes that defense and security issues should remain separate from other areas of the ROK-Japan relationship," the spokesperson said. "Given our shared regional and global challenges, decisions to strengthen trilateral cooperation are timely and critical."
The spokesperson said the U.S. will continue to pursue bilateral and trilateral security cooperation with the two countries.
The U.S. looks forward to meeting with the South Korean and Japanese delegations at the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, next week, to further strengthen its "key alliances," the spokesperson added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
