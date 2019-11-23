Experts call for more U.S. involvement in S. Korea-Japan ties after GSOMIA decision
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Analysts on Friday called for greater U.S. involvement in South Korea-Japan relations after the neighboring countries pulled back from terminating a military intelligence-sharing agreement seen as critical to three-way cooperation against regional threats.
Bruce Klingner, a former CIA deputy division chief for Korea, said the Trump administration deserved some credit for influencing Seoul's decision to postpone the termination, but he also called the efforts belated and heavy-handed.
"Earlier and more energetic behind-the-scenes diplomacy should have begun with Seoul's decision to abrogate the comfort woman agreement and Supreme Court decision on history issues," he said in comments sent to Yonhap News Agency.
Klingner was referring to Seoul's 2018 decision to effectively end a deal with Tokyo on settling the issue of women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II.
South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms last year to compensate Koreans forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
"Washington should play an involved though subtler role than it has of late," Klingner said. "The Trump administration should also step back from its insistence on 400-500 percent increases in South Korean and Japanese contributions for the cost of stationing U.S. military forces in their countries."
He continued: "At a time of growing North Korean and Chinese military threats, the U.S. and its allies should be standing shoulder to shoulder, rather than being at each other's throats."
Frank Aum, a senior expert at the U.S. Institute of Peace, noted the temporary nature of Seoul's decision and the need for a long-term solution.
"If the U.S. really wants to strengthen South Korea-Japan and trilateral security cooperation in the long-term, it needs to help resolve the longstanding historical disputes between the two countries, in which the U.S. played a significant role," he said.
"Otherwise, even if the South Korea-Japan tensions are resolved temporarily, they will re-emerge periodically over time, there will never be sincere and deep security cooperation between South Korea and Japan, and U.S. desires for trilateral cooperation against broader strategic threats will never fully be realized," he added.
Scott Snyder, senior fellow for Korea Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, hailed the temporary extension of GSOMIA as positive for the South Korea-U.S. alliance, noting that its termination would have weighed on other alliance issues, such as the ongoing negotiations over burden-sharing for U.S. troops on the peninsula.
The U.S., meanwhile, should continue to pursue policies that will reinforce the fundamental assumption underlying its approach to security in Northeast Asia -- that the security environment of South Korea and the security environment and needs of Japan are indivisible, according to Snyder.
"This means that the U.S. should oppose decoupling efforts by either government (South Korea or Japan) in any domain (security or economic)," he said.
