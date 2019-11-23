Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 November 23, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 17/06 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 18/05 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 14/01 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/06 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 21/08 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/15 Cloudy 30
Daegu 19/05 Cloudy 20
Busan 21/11 Cloudy 20
(END)
