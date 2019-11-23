Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

November 23, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 17/06 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 18/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 14/01 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/08 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/15 Cloudy 30

Daegu 19/05 Cloudy 20

Busan 21/11 Cloudy 20

