Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul conditionally postpones termination of GSOMIA, S. Korea, Japan avoid 'catastrophe' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan avert catastrophe, GSOMIA termination conditionally postponed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Turnabout on GSOMIA, catastrophe avoided (Donga llbo)
-- GSOMIA termination conditionally postponed, catastrophe avoided (Segye Times)
-- GSOMIA extended conditionally, catastrophe averted (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul keeps GSOMIA for now, a breather for S. Korea-Japan conflict (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- GSOMIA conditionally extended, S. Korea, Japan to begin negotiations on export curbs (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Japan call a truce, 6 hours before expiration of GSOMIA (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Reversal at last moment, GSOMIA alive for now (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential office makes turn at last moment, says will conditionally extend GSOMIA (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea suspends termination of GSOMIA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea conditionally extends military pact with Japan (Korea Times)
(END)
