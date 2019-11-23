Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:21 November 23, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul conditionally postpones termination of GSOMIA, S. Korea, Japan avoid 'catastrophe' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan avert catastrophe, GSOMIA termination conditionally postponed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Turnabout on GSOMIA, catastrophe avoided (Donga llbo)
-- GSOMIA termination conditionally postponed, catastrophe avoided (Segye Times)
-- GSOMIA extended conditionally, catastrophe averted (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul keeps GSOMIA for now, a breather for S. Korea-Japan conflict (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- GSOMIA conditionally extended, S. Korea, Japan to begin negotiations on export curbs (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Japan call a truce, 6 hours before expiration of GSOMIA (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Reversal at last moment, GSOMIA alive for now (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential office makes turn at last moment, says will conditionally extend GSOMIA (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea suspends termination of GSOMIA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea conditionally extends military pact with Japan (Korea Times)
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!