Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress grilled over alleged assault, child abuse

All Headlines 10:48 November 23, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Cho Hyun-ah, the infamous "nut rage" heiress to Korean Air Lines Co., has been grilled by prosecutors over allegations of assault and child abuse raised by her husband, with whom a divorce suit is under way, sources said Saturday.

Prosecutors called in Cho, a former vice president of the air carrier and daughter of late Hanjin Group chief Cho Yang-ho, earlier this week, after her husband, surnamed Park, filed an accusation against her in February.

Park also filed a divorce suit in April last year, citing Cho's verbal and physical assaults. They tied the knot in 2010 and have twin sons.

The husband accused Cho of throwing objects at him or their sons and verbally abusing their children for not properly eating their meal.

Cho reportedly denied the allegations during the questioning.

Prosecutors are expected to decide whether to indict her as early as this month.

In this file photo, taken on May 2, 2019, Cho Hyun-ah, a former vice president of Korean Air Lines Co., leaves the Seoul Central District Court after attending a hearing over charges of illegally hiring foreign domestic helpers. (Yonhap)


