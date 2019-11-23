(LEAD) S. Korean, Japaneses FMs hold talks in Nagoya after GSOMIA expiry delay
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; CHANGES photo)
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL/NAGOYA, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held bilateral talks on the margins of the foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 countries in Nagoya on Saturday, a day after Seoul suspended the expiry of a bilateral military information-sharing pact.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, were expected to touch on Seoul's decision to put off the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
They could also explore the possibility of a summit between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the leaders' trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, next month.
Seoul's National Security Council finalized the decision to suspend the GSOMIA expiry amid Washington's extraordinary pressure on Seoul to stay in the pact, which it sees as a crucial tool to foster its trilateral security cooperation with the Asian allies.
The dramatic decision capped weeks of diplomatic efforts among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to forestall the expiry of GSOMIA, which was set to come at midnight Friday unless Seoul made the decision.
Seoul announced its decision to end GSOMIA in August in response to Tokyo's export curbs seen as political retaliation for last year's Korea Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
Despite the suspension of the GSOMIA termination, the two countries still have much work to do to settle their dispute. They plan to resume director general-level talks on the export control issues and are expected to continue their diplomatic efforts to explore a compromise on the forced labor issue.
Kang and Motegi last met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September.
Before her talks with Motegi, Kang met U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who was also in Nagoya for the G-20 session.
The U.S. State Department welcomed the suspension of the GSOMIA termination and encouraged Seoul and Tokyo to continue "sincere discussions to ensure a lasting solution to historic issues."
During the G-20 gathering, Kang stressed the role of G-20 countries to overcome challenges and risks to the world economy.
In particular, Kang called for active, intense consultations to forestall the looming paralysis of the World Trade Organization's appellate body. On Dec. 11, there will be only one member in the body, which would make the WTO appeals process dysfunctional.
The minister also called for efforts to fend off any move to disrupt global value chains and asked for G-20 support for Seoul's plan to host a summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the southern port city of Busan next week.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
4
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea decides to suspend WTO petition against Japan's export control
-
5
Senior N.K. official says U.S. should take responsibility if chance of diplomacy disappears