Railway strike continues for 4th day

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Train services across the nation were reduced again Saturday as unionized workers at the state railway operator continued a strike for the fourth consecutive day.

KTX bullet trains were running at 68.9 percent of the usual level, while the Saemaeul and Mugunghwa lines were operating at 58.3 percent and 62.5 percent of normal levels, respectively, according to Korea Railroad Corp. Cargo services were also disrupted.

Around 11,500 members of the 21,000-strong union are taking part in the labor strike, demanding additional employment and wage hikes, according to the labor union.

The strike began Wednesday, with no set deadline.

This photo, taken on Nov. 23, 2019, shows passengers at Seoul Station as unionized workers at the state railway operator continued a strike for the fourth straight day. (Yonhap)


