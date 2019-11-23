Railway strike continues for 4th day
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Train services across the nation were reduced again Saturday as unionized workers at the state railway operator continued a strike for the fourth consecutive day.
KTX bullet trains were running at 68.9 percent of the usual level, while the Saemaeul and Mugunghwa lines were operating at 58.3 percent and 62.5 percent of normal levels, respectively, according to Korea Railroad Corp. Cargo services were also disrupted.
Around 11,500 members of the 21,000-strong union are taking part in the labor strike, demanding additional employment and wage hikes, according to the labor union.
The strike began Wednesday, with no set deadline.
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
4
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea decides to suspend WTO petition against Japan's export control
-
5
Senior N.K. official says U.S. should take responsibility if chance of diplomacy disappears