Japan's willingness to reconsider export curbs behind S. Korea's decision to suspend expiry of military pact
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Japan's willingness to reconsider export curbs against Seoul was behind South Korea's last-minute decision to suspend the termination of a military information-sharing pact with Tokyo, a senior official at South Korea's presidential office said Saturday.
The official at Cheong Wa Dae, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters that South Korea and Japan are expected to hold a meeting to discuss how Tokyo could withdraw its export curbs against Seoul.
Asked about what prompted South Korea to reverse its decision to terminate the pact, the official replied, "It's because Japan showed willingness over the reconsideration of export curbs on three items and its 'whitelist' of trusted partners."
The official added, "Government-level dialogue (between South Korea and Japan) is expected to be restored to discuss how to withdraw the export curbs."
Just six hours before the expiry of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) on Friday, South Korea's National Security Council decided to "conditionally" suspend the termination of the pact.
The dramatic decision capped weeks of diplomatic efforts among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to forestall GSOMIA's expiration.
Seoul announced its decision to end GSOMIA in August in response to Tokyo's export curbs that were seen as political retaliation for last year's Korea Supreme Court rulings.
Since July, Japan has tightened rules on exporting key materials to South Korea in apparent retaliation over Seoul's court rulings on compensation for wartime forced labor.
South Korea has blamed Tokyo for weaponizing trade in reprisal for Seoul's handling of the matter stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
(END)
