Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof

All Headlines 19:43 November 23, 2019

SEOUL/GWANGJU, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- A 21-year-old pitcher of Hanwha Eagles, Kim Sung-hoon, died after falling off the roof of a nine-story building, according to Hanwha Eagles and police on Saturday.

Kim fell from the roof to a seventh-story balcony of the building in the southwestern city of Gwangju around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday.

He was immediately sent to a hospital but was pronounced dead, according to police officials in Gwangju.

After analyzing CCTV footage, police said no foul play was evident in Kim's death and he apparently lost his footing.
