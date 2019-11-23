Cambodian PM to skip ASEAN-S. Korea summit in Busan: report
HANOI, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will not attend next week's summit between South Korea and ASEAN member states in Busan because his wife's mother was hospitalized with a serious condition, a news report said Saturday.
Cambodia's English-language Khmer Times reported, citing a post on Hun Sen's Facebook page, that the prime minister "has decided to cancel his plan to attend the ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit in Busan tomorrow after his wife's mother is in a critical health condition."
The report quoted Hun Sen as saying, "I must fill my duty as a son. I have no other choice beside seeking for the understanding from Korean President Moon Jae-in and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and leaders of countries within ASEAN for missing these important meetings."
The Cambodian prime minister has assigned Foreign Affairs Minister Prak Sokhonn to represent him at the Busan summit, the report said.
The two-day ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit is scheduled to open Monday in the southern port city in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the two sides' dialogue relations.
(END)
