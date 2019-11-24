S. Korea, Singapore agree to expand cooperation in pharmaceuticals
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Singapore have agreed to expand cooperation in the production and quality control of pharmaceuticals, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Sunday.
With the signing of the good manufacturing practices (GMP) pact, the two partners will exchange pharmaceutical-related knowhow, data on manufacturers and production facilities and information on defective products and recalls, according to the ministry.
The pact comes as Asia's fourth-largest economy hosts the special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the port city of Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The ASEAN pharmaceutical market stood at US$25.9 billion as of 2018, with South Korea ranking 10th among countries that ship drugs to the 10-member regional bloc. South Korean drugs made up only 3.2 percent of the total market share but trade data shows steady gains, with growth reaching 10.4 percent annually from 2014 to 2018.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. pressuring S. Korea, Japan to renew intel-sharing pact: defense minister
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact