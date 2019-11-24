Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 November 24, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/08 Sunny 70
Incheon 14/10 Sunny 70
Suwon 16/07 Sunny 70
Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 60
Daejeon 19/07 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 13/03 Sunny 80
Gangneung 21/12 Sunny 70
Jeonju 19/10 Sunny 60
Gwangju 21/11 Sunny 60
Jeju 21/17 Rain 30
Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 30
Busan 19/14 Rain 30
(END)
