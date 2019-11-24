Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 November 24, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/08 Sunny 70

Incheon 14/10 Sunny 70

Suwon 16/07 Sunny 70

Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 60

Daejeon 19/07 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 13/03 Sunny 80

Gangneung 21/12 Sunny 70

Jeonju 19/10 Sunny 60

Gwangju 21/11 Sunny 60

Jeju 21/17 Rain 30

Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 30

Busan 19/14 Rain 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!