S. Korea ranks 15th in terms of market cap
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea ranks at 15th place in terms of the combined market capitalization of listed firms, data showed Sunday, slipping for the second consecutive year amid an economic slump.
The Korea Exchange (KRX), which holds the main and tech-savvy secondary bourse under its wing, posted a market cap of US$1.36 trillion as of end-October, down 1.24 percent from the end of last year, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.
The survey was conducted on 69 bourse operators around the globe.
The combined market cap of KRX was at 13th place in 2017, but slipped down a notch to reach 14th place in 2018.
The decrease was attributable to the prolonged trade row between the United States and China, market watchers said.
In 2018, the market cap of South Korea's main bourse plunged 17.2 percent, marking the sharpest decrease in nearly 10 years.
"Compared to other countries, South Korea suffered a sharper decrease due mainly to its heavy dependency on exports, which makes the country more volatile to external environments," Jung Yong-taek, a researcher at IBK Securities Co., said.
China's Shenzhen Stock Exchange, on the other hand, posted the sharpest growth of 29.65 percent over the cited period. Other major gainers included stock markets from the United States, Russia and Australia.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(Premier12) S. Korean manager makes defensive changes for final vs. Japan
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. pressuring S. Korea, Japan to renew intel-sharing pact: defense minister
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
4
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact