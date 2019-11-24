LG's OLED 8K TV picked as major invention of 2019: Time
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc.'s organic light-emitting diode (OLED) 8K TV has been selected as one of the major inventions of 2019, U.S. weekly magazine Time reported Sunday.
The South Korean tech giant's 88-inch OLED 8K TV was selected as one of "The 100 Best Inventions of 2019," according to the weekly magazine, which called the product the "TV of the future."
LG Electronics was the only South Korean firm to be mentioned in the list of 100 products.
"LG's display is the first 8K TV with OLED technology, which allows for a higher-contrast picture and a thinner display," Time said in its report.
8K refers to the highest-resolution standard for content creation, which offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen. Having so many pixels means a higher image density, which should deliver a clearer, better defined picture.
"8K-quality movies don't yet exist, but LG's display will 'upscale' existing video until true 8K content becomes available," it added.
The product was first released in South Korea in July and gradually reached the North American and European markets starting in the fourth quarter.
