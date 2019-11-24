S. Korea, Brunei agree to foster ties on ICT, smart city projects
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Brunei agreed Sunday to ramp up partnerships between the two sides on smart cities and other ICT-related programs in a joint response to the fourth industrial revolution.
The deal came at a Cheong Wa Dae summit between President Moon Jae-in and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. The sultan of Brunei is on a state visit here and also plans to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit to open in the southern port city of Busan on Monday.
The leaders had a broad range of discussions on "substantive cooperation" for the development of South Korea-Brunei relations in a forward-looking way and further strengthening of South Korea-ASEAN ties, according to Moon's office.
They also exchanged views on the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and partnerships on the global stage, it added.
In particular, Moon and Bolkiah agreed to explore "specific cooperation projects" so that South Korean firms with advanced ICT technologies and lots of experience can participate in Brunei's smart city projects.
Brunei has been stepping up efforts to foster ICT industries. It is pushing for smart city projects including those to revitalize the Kampong Ayer water village and restore river water quality.
The leaders agreed on the importance of creating new growth engines related to the fourth industrial revolution and decided to step up "concrete cooperation" in science and technology, ICT and e-government sectors, Cheong Wa Dae said.
They agreed to maintain mutually beneficial partnerships on national defense and arms development as well.
Moon took note of the sultan's constant support for the Korea peace process and reaffirmed Seoul's goal of transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which divides the peninsula, into an international peace area, in a bid to achieve complete denuclearization and permanent peace.
Bolkiah said his country will continue active support for South Korea's initiative, Cheong Wa Dae added.
They had their previous summit in March during Moon's trip to Brunei. At that time, they issued a joint statement on a concerted push for synergy between Brunei's "Vision 2035" project and South Korea's New Southern Policy.
Also on the agenda was expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure, intellectual property, investment and science and technology.
This year, the two nations mark the 35th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.
Moon and Bolkiah are scheduled to head to Busan later in the day and join the groundbreaking ceremony for the Busan Eco Delta Smart City.
On Monday and Tuesday, they will attend a group summit to be joined by the leaders of other ASEAN member states.
Moon had summit talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Seoul on Saturday. Moon is slated to meet bilaterally with the leaders of Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Malaysia.
Moon's one-on-one summit with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been canceled, as he is not taking part in the Busan session. Instead, Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn plans to attend it, Cheong Wa Dae said. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is to hold talks with the Cambodian minister.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
