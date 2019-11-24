(LEAD) S. Korea, Brunei agree to foster ties on ICT, smart city projects
(ATTN: UPDATES leaders' opening remarks in paras 4-8, other details in 13th para; ADDS photos)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Brunei agreed Sunday to ramp up partnerships between the two sides on smart cities and other ICT-related programs in a joint response to the fourth industrial revolution.
The deal came at a Cheong Wa Dae summit between President Moon Jae-in and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. The sultan of Brunei is on a state visit here and also plans to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit to open in the southern port city of Busan on Monday.
The leaders had a broad range of discussions on "substantive cooperation" for the development of South Korea-Brunei relations in a forward-looking way and further strengthening of South Korea-ASEAN ties, according to Moon's office.
At the outset of the summit, which pool reporters were allowed to cover, Moon pointed out that the two countries have continued cooperation in the infrastructure and energy fields on the basis of "trust and friendliness" over the past 35 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
"There are more fields for the two nations to cooperate," he told the sultan. "Potential for cooperation is indefinite ranging from cutting-edge industries such as ICT, smart city and e-government to the defense and arms industry."
Moon expressed hope for a "harmonious push" for Brunei's "Vision 2035" project and South Korea's New Southern Policy, saying it would lead to win-win prosperity.
The sultan agreed to seek synergy between the two major policies. As country coordinator for ASEAN-South Korea dialogue this year, he said, Brunei will keep closely cooperating with South Korea.
"In the region, the Republic of Korea is a very important and valued partner for ASEAN," he said, using the official name for South Korea.
In the summit, they also exchanged views on the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and partnerships on the global stage, Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.
Moon and Bolkiah agreed to explore "specific cooperation projects" so that South Korean firms with advanced ICT technologies and lots of experience can participate in Brunei's smart city projects.
Brunei has been stepping up efforts to foster ICT industries. It is pushing for smart city projects including those to revitalize the Kampong Ayer water village and restore river water quality.
The leaders agreed on the importance of creating new growth engines related to the fourth industrial revolution and decided to step up "concrete cooperation" in science and technology, ICT and e-government sectors, Cheong Wa Dae said.
They also agreed to maintain mutually beneficial partnerships on national defense and arms development in a follow-up to a summit deal reached during Moon's visit to Brunei in March.
Moon took note of the sultan's constant support for the Korea peace process and reaffirmed Seoul's goal of transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which divides the peninsula, into an international peace area, in a bid to achieve complete denuclearization and permanent peace.
Bolkiah said his country will continue active support for South Korea's initiative, Cheong Wa Dae added.
Moon and Bolkiah are scheduled to head to Busan later in the day and join the groundbreaking ceremony for the Busan Eco Delta Smart City.
On Monday and Tuesday, they will attend a group summit to be joined by the leaders of other ASEAN member states.
Moon had summit talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Seoul on Saturday. Moon is slated to meet bilaterally with the leaders of Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Malaysia.
Moon's one-on-one summit with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been canceled, as he is not taking part in the Busan session. Instead, Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn plans to attend it, Cheong Wa Dae said. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is to hold talks with the Cambodian minister.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
