S. Korea, Brunei agree to expand direct flights
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Brunei agreed to lift limits on the number of weekly direct flights in line with efforts to expand bilateral economic ties, the transport ministry said Sunday.
Under the agreement, the two countries will lift the limit, currently set at five times a week, paving the way for airliners to increase the number of flights, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The decision came in line with the summit between the two countries held in Seoul on Sunday. The sultan of Brunei is on a state visit here and also plans to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit to open in the southern port city of Busan on Monday.
Currently, there are four flights connecting Incheon and Bandar Seri Begawan weekly, operated by Royal Brunei Airlines.
The new rule is expected to help the two countries to expand exchanges in tourism, industry watchers said.
"The agreement will vitalize the personnel and logistics exchanges with Brunei, leading to deeper ties with ASEAN members in the aviation segment as well," an official from the transport ministry said.
