S. Korea expresses strong regret over Japanese distortion of military pact deal
BUSAN, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday expressed strong regret over Japanese distortion of their military pact deal in the latest sign that the two neighbors could face challenges in their negotiations.
South Korea suspected Japan officials could have leaked their recent deal to Japanese media, a senior presidential official said, citing Japanese media reports about one hour before their scheduled joint announcement on Friday.
The comments came two days after South Korea announced a decision to conditionally suspend the expiry of the military information-sharing pact.
South Korea also decided to temporarily halt a petition process at the World Trade Organization while negotiations with Japan on the two sides' export control policies go on.
On Sunday, the South Korean official said South Korea and Japan had agreed to make a joint announcement of their deal at 6 p.m. on Friday, but Japan made an announcement about seven or eight minutes later.
The South Korean official also said Japan intentionally distorted or exaggerated its side of the deal.
