(LEAD) S. Korea expresses strong regret over Japanese distortion of military pact deal
BUSAN, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday expressed strong regret over Japanese distortion of an agreement about their military information-sharing pact in the latest sign that the two neighbors could face challenges in their negotiations.
South Korea suspected officials in Japan could have leaked their recent deal to Japanese media, said Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, noting that Japanese media reported parts of the deal about one hour before their scheduled joint announcement on Friday by citing unidentified senior Japanese officials.
"We have no choice but to express deep regret" over the Japanese behavior, Chung told reporters at an exhibition center in the southeastern port city of Busan.
On Friday, South Korea conditionally suspended the expiry of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), six hours before it was due to lapse.
A key condition of the suspension is that South Korea can terminate the military pact at any time it wants and Japan has expressed "understanding" over it, according to South Korea.
South Korea also decided to temporarily halt a petition process at the World Trade Organization while negotiations with Japan on the two sides' export control policies go on.
On Sunday, Chung said South Korea and Japan had agreed to make a joint announcement of their deal at 6 p.m. on Friday, but Japan made an announcement about seven or eight minutes later.
Chung said Japan intentionally distorted or exaggerated its side of the deal, and Japan offered an apology to South Korea through a diplomatic channel over its exaggerated announcement.
"In the future negotiations, everything depends on Japan's attitude," Chung said, noting South Korea's recent decisions are conditional.
A senior presidential official also said it would be very disappointing if Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reported comments are true. Japanese media reported that Abe said Japan had made no concessions.
