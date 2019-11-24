Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home

20:01 November 24, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean celebrity Goo Ha-ra, a former member of popular K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead at her home, police said Sunday.

The 28-year-old was found dead around 6 p.m., police said.

