(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
All Headlines 20:20 November 24, 2019
(ATTN: UPDATES with police probe; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean celebrity Goo Ha-ra, a former member of popular K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead at her home, police said Sunday.
The 28-year-old was found dead around 6 p.m., police said.
Police said a probe is under way to determine the exact cause of death.
In May, Goo was treated at a hospital after being found unconscious at her home by her manager.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
Most Saved
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
-
3
MLB scouts see posted LHP Kim Kwang-hyun as middle-of-rotation starter
-
4
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
5
Busan summit between President Moon, Cambodian PM Hun Sen canceled