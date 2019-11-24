Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean celebrity Goo Ha-ra, a former member of popular K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead at her home, police said Sunday.

The 28-year-old was found dead around 6 p.m., police said.

Police said a probe is under way to determine the exact cause of death.

In May, Goo was treated at a hospital after being found unconscious at her home by her manager.

