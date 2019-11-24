FM holds talks with ASEAN chief
BUSAN, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with the secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday and discussed joint efforts for regional cooperation, her ministry said.
In the meeting with Lim Jock Hoi, a Bruneian government official, Kang said she hoped relations between South Korea and the 10 member countries of ASEAN would strengthen further through the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, due to officially kick off in the southern port city of Busan on Monday, the ministry said in a release.
She emphasized that the two-day summit will serve as a chance for Seoul's New Southern Policy to take a new leap forward in a way that will further boost partnerships with ASEAN nations and called for the ASEAN secretariat's continued cooperation to that end.
The New Southern Policy is President Moon Jae-in's key regional initiative to deepen economic and other ties with ASEAN partners and India as part of efforts to diversify the country's diplomatic portfolio.
Lim, in response, expressed appreciation for South Korea's efforts and preparations for the summit and pledged active cooperation going forward for the implementation of the New Southern Policy, the ministry added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
-
3
MLB scouts see posted LHP Kim Kwang-hyun as middle-of-rotation starter
-
4
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
5
Busan summit between President Moon, Cambodian PM Hun Sen canceled