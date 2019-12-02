Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 07:04 December 02, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Standoff deepens between rival political parties (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National Assembly distresses people, neglecting their living (Kookmin Daily)
-- Former Cheong Wa Dae inspector found dead amid probe into alleged meddling in Ulsan mayor election last year (Donga llbo)
-- Former Cheong Wa Dae inspector found dead amid probe into alleged Ulsan mayor election intervention (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Sharp hike in cash-giving welfare programs under Moon administration (Segye Times)
-- Rapid increase in number of workers who don't even get minimum wages (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Former Cheong Wa Dae inspector found dead amid probe into alleged influence-peddling in last year's Ulsan mayor election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- National Assembly operation crippled by 'filibuster' (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution zeroing in on Cheong Wa Dae over Ulsan mayor election scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's exports decline for 12 consecutive months (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea struggles to promote tech startup sector (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- LKP threatens filibuster, 199 bills await vote (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Sluggish exports, consumption cast shadow on economy (Korea Herald)
-- HK protesters back on streets after vote lull (Korea Times)
