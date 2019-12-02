Korean-language dailies

-- Standoff deepens between rival political parties (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- National Assembly distresses people, neglecting their living (Kookmin Daily)

-- Former Cheong Wa Dae inspector found dead amid probe into alleged meddling in Ulsan mayor election last year (Donga llbo)

-- Former Cheong Wa Dae inspector found dead amid probe into alleged Ulsan mayor election intervention (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Sharp hike in cash-giving welfare programs under Moon administration (Segye Times)

-- Rapid increase in number of workers who don't even get minimum wages (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Former Cheong Wa Dae inspector found dead amid probe into alleged influence-peddling in last year's Ulsan mayor election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- National Assembly operation crippled by 'filibuster' (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecution zeroing in on Cheong Wa Dae over Ulsan mayor election scandal (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's exports decline for 12 consecutive months (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea struggles to promote tech startup sector (Korea Economic Daily)

