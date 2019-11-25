(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
-
3
MLB scouts see posted LHP Kim Kwang-hyun as middle-of-rotation starter
-
4
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs